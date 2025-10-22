Three generations of my family attended - and enjoyed - Horrible Histories at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 17 October.
We’re massive fans of the TV show so we jumped at the chance to see ‘Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians’!
A group of five actors perform the show in rotation, and looking at their photographs in the programme I’m pretty sure the performers we saw were Roger Parkins and Benedict Martin (apologies if I’m wrong), and what a performance they gave us!
Constantly on stage playing a multitude of parts, they delivered their script in a fast, furious and flawless manner! Their enthusiasm was infectious, and they had the audience of all ages enthralled throughout.
The show warned it would keep the nasty bits in, but I know of one parent who found references to hanging and baby farms a bit much for their little ones, so perhaps be aware of that if the company return to the venue.
I sincerely hope they do because the youngsters I have spoken to about the show loved it, and they all bought accompanying history books (or rather their grown-ups did) and could be seen with their heads buried in them after the show. What could be better than that?!
Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians is written by Terry Deary and Neal Foster from Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books. Terry Deary is the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 42 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold over 35 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil!
Horrible Histories – Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians was directed simply, but brilliantly by Neal Foster. Congratulations to all involved.
Review by Julie McNicholls Vale
