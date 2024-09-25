An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with possession of cannabis and assaulting a police officer.
Harry Margolis, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 September.
The 36-year-old is charged with assaulting Pc McGowan in Aberystwyth on 19 September.
He is also charged with possession of two grams of cannabis on the same day.
Margolis is next due to appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on 12 November.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.