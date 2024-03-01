An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court to plead not guilty to charges of harassment and threats to kill.
Ellis McGuinness, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 29 February.
The 29-year-old is charged with making threats to kill to Alice Martin in Aberystwyth on 14 October last year.
He is further charged with harassment of Alice Martin between 14 October last year and 25 February this year by “sending repeated messages and voice notes which were abusive and threatened violence.”
McGuinness pleaded not guilty to both charges.
He is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 April.