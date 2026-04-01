An Aberystwyth man has appeared in court charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply in the town.
Justin McFee, of Flat 3, 34 High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 April.
The 29-year-old is charged with possession of a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply at Mill Street in Aberystwyth on 30 March this year.
No plea to the charge was entered at the hearing.
McFee is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 1 May.
McFee was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
Conditions include a curfew to remain at his home address between 8pm and 6am each day.
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