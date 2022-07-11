Aberystwyth man faces GBH charges

AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been remanded in custody ahead of a Crown Court trial after appearing in court charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm.

Lee Lawton, of 34 High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 June.

The 45-year-old is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and grievous bodily harm with intent to Cheryl Rix in Aberystwyth on 29 June.

Lawton is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 28 July.