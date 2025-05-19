Celebrate new music from Wales in Aberystwyth and Bangor.
On Friday, 30 May at Pontio Bangor and Saturday, 31 May at Aberystwyth Arts Centre (both 7.30pm), Codi Cymru Rising unites four of Wales’ most exciting emerging artists for a tour that champions bold sounds, fresh voices, and the rich diversity of Welsh music—through bilingual lyrics, multicultural influences, and eclectic sonic journeys.
Panedeni weave a vibrant tapestry of Arabic and Welsh traditions, blending instruments, rhythms, and languages into a genre-crossing experience.
Floriane Lallement crafts haunting, atmospheric alt-pop, where ethereal vocals meet emotional depth.
TeiFi - “a nature geek with a flamboyant streak” performs a unique blend of nature-inspired, ethereal Celtic pop alongside funny, bilingual hip-hop
Gary on Clarion defies categorisation—fusing spoken word, experimental textures, and punk energy into something wholly original.
Together, they’re forging new paths and connecting cultures through sound.
Cymru Rising is more than a tour—it’s a celebration of the future of Welsh music.
Louise Amery from Aberystwyth Arts Centre said: “All the artists in Codi Cymru rising were part of the Wales delegation to WOMEX – Worldwide Music Expo – when it came to Manchester last autumn.
“We were talking about how difficult it is for new and emerging artists to get professional platforms for their work, so it's one of best outcomes from that event that connections made there have led to a special evening of music from musicians from Wales that is touring to both Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Pontio in Bangor.
“They're being mentored by Martin Hoyland, guitarist in 9Bach, one of Wales most visionary bands, who was also part of the delegation.
“The artists are really fantastic and there's a whole range of different musical styles to enjoy - it's great to see such a positive legacy from that visit.”
The project has been made possible thanks to support from Ty Cerdd.