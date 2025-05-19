Have you ever wanted to find out more or try your hand at making something out of clay?
Well now is your chance, if you can make it to free pop-up sessions taking place ahead of the International Ceramics Festival in Aberystwyth.
The biennial festival will be held once again this year in its home at Aberystwyth Arts Centre from 27-29 June.
The festival is famed for its variety of kiln-firings during the weekend, all fired in the open air on site, free to all to witness. There will be much smoke, flames and excitement in watching kilns being lit, stoked and tended - and beautiful objects emerging when the process is complete. As a taster of what the festival offers, join festival team members for two free pop-up sessions where you can get your hands dirty and make something out of clay.
Held at Aberystwyth Bandstand from 10am-2pm on Sunday, 1 June, and at Penparcau Hub on Sunday, 15 June, pop in and take part in this fun activity for all ages.
Under expert guidance, anyone brave enough can have a go at throwing a pot on a wheel themselves. Everything made during these pop-up sessions will be fired in a traditional barrel kiln during the main festival and can be collected Sunday, 29 June. Full information about the festival itself will be provided at the pop-ups, including a special offer for discounted tickets for Aberystwyth and district residents. “What a wonderful opportunity for all - and you might just discover your new favourite thing,” a festival spokesperson said.
So go along to a pop-up clay session at Aberystwyth Bandstand 10-2pm, Sunday, 1 June, or Penparcau Hub 10am-2pm, Sunday, 15 June.
For more information about the International Ceramics Festival 2025, taking place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, visit https://www.internationalceramicsfestival.org/.