The festival is famed for its variety of kiln-firings during the weekend, all fired in the open air on site, free to all to witness. There will be much smoke, flames and excitement in watching kilns being lit, stoked and tended - and beautiful objects emerging when the process is complete. As a taster of what the festival offers, join festival team members for two free pop-up sessions where you can get your hands dirty and make something out of clay.