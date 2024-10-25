An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug possession.
Harry Margolis, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of two grams of cannabis in Aberystwyth on 19 September this year.
Magistrates handed Margolis a fine of £80.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.