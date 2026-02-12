An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates for stealing a cushion.
Daniel Rogers, of Flat 1, 51 Great Darkgate Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 February.
The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a cushion worth £21 from the Next store on the Parc y Llyn Retail Park in Llanbadarn Fawr on 13 October last year.
Magistrates handed Rogers a fine of £40 and ordered him to pay £21 in compensation.
He must also pay £85 costs.
