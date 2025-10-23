An Aberystwyth man has been found guilty following a trial of assaulting another man.
Lee Southan, of 3 Bridge Street, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth Magistrates; Court on 23 October.
The 40-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting Adam Hodgkinson in Aberystwyth on 3 September this year.
He was found guilty following the trial.
Southan is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.