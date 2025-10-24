His passion for railways, making models and encouraging people of all ages to get off screens and do the same is infectious. And what a talent he has for making things. A particular treat for me was watching how attentive to detail he is, sprinkling grass on the fields, placing Spiderman on a building in Milton Keynes - did you know parts of the 1987 film were made there, because I didn’t - and then there are the trees. Pete makes them with wire and they look amazing. He has even made a replica of a tree from his own garden, which he showed me photographs of alongside the model.