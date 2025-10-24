Pete Waterman’s world record-breaking portable model railway will go on public display at Aberystwyth’s Vale of Rheidol museum this week, and I got an exclusive look at this incredible feat of engineering as the record producer and his incredible team put the mammoth build in place.
From tomorrow, Saturday, 25 October, to Sunday, 2 November, railway enthusiasts and families alike will have the rare opportunity to operate trains on sections of the 208-foot-long display, which secured the Guinness World Record for Largest Portable Model Railway at Model World Live in April 2024.
Previously displayed at Chester Cathedral and housed in songwriter Pete Waterman OBE’s private collection until now, the layout is being assembled in the Vale of Rheidol museum building, marking only the second time it has been exhibited since its record-setting unveiling.
Under the supervision of experienced volunteers from the Making Tracks team, members of the public will wield tablets to control live model trains, becoming participants rather than mere spectators.
The incredible model faithfully recreates the line through Milton Keynes, Watford Tunnels and Watford Junction, and includes incredible details along the tracks, such as car parks with 3D printed vehicles, office buildings, flats and houses. Take your time to absorb every item including to-scale patio furniture, wheelie bins, lawnmowers and digital advertising boards that actually work with scrolling adverts for the model railway’s advertisers. It is remarkable!
I’m not a model railway enthusiast, but I am a Pete Waterman fan having loved pretty much every artist signed to the Stock Aitken Waterman label, so I jumped at the chance to meet the man in person, and he did not disappoint.
His passion for railways, making models and encouraging people of all ages to get off screens and do the same is infectious. And what a talent he has for making things. A particular treat for me was watching how attentive to detail he is, sprinkling grass on the fields, placing Spiderman on a building in Milton Keynes - did you know parts of the 1987 film were made there, because I didn’t - and then there are the trees. Pete makes them with wire and they look amazing. He has even made a replica of a tree from his own garden, which he showed me photographs of alongside the model.
Designed to complement the nation’s Rail 200 anniversary celebrations, the installation features rolling stock spanning multiple eras, from the steam age to modern diesel and electric prototypes.
Always adding to the railway, this week the team have been busy making new items to incorporate a Halloween theme, inviting visitors to spot hidden decorations and seasonal surprises along the trackside that have been 3D printed. Some of my favourite items include the ghosts from Pac-Man so make sure you have a look at those.
In addition to the headline attraction, a bespoke narrow-gauge display will showcase Welsh railway history through the lens of acclaimed manufacturers, and specialist suppliers of models and scenic materials will be on hand to share insights and demonstrate the latest in miniature railway technology.
Revolution Trains will join the event with its own Vale of Rheidol locomotive model, reinforcing the connection between full-size heritage operations and the world of scale modelling.
Tickets for this landmark event are available online, with advance booking advised to secure timed entries on the layout. As spaces are limited, organisers recommend early registration to avoid disappointment.
“I am delighted to be bringing our World Record holding layout to Wales and the Vale of Rheidol railway at Aberystwyth in October,” said Pete Waterman.
“This will be the first time we’ve taken the 208ft railway out since achieving the World Record in April 2024 so I’m really looking forward to running it again and this time allowing people to have a go on it as well! Mae'n mynd i fod yn anhygoel!”
For rail enthusiasts and families seeking an immersive autumn experience, the fusion of real-life scenic journeys and a world-class model railway promises a celebration of Britain’s past, present and future on the rails.
For more information and to book a slot between 10am and 4pm, visit https://vor.wales/pete-watermans-world-record-model-railway-exhibition/
