The National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth has appointed Judith Musker Turner as new Climate Action Programme lead for the culture sector.
The library says this ‘pivotal’ £48,000 a year role will drive forward the sector’s response to the climate and nature emergencies.
Announcing the appointment, the Aberystwyth-based library, said: “With a strong background in climate action and stakeholder engagement, Judith brings a wealth of expertise, passion and strategic insight to this new post, funded by the Welsh Government.
“The appointment marks a significant step forward in supporting cultural organisations as they consider sustainable development.”
Based at the national library, Judith will work collaboratively to deliver action and progress for the whole culture sector in Wales in response to climate change.
The role will include offering climate change and decarbonisation advice to staff and building external relationships.
Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, library chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Judith into this vital role. The library has made significant progress on decarbonisation of the estate, but we still have much work to do to ensure that climate action is considered in every aspect of our work.
“The culture sector has a unique power to inspire change and, under Judith’s leadership, we look forward to seeing bold, creative and impactful climate action at the library and across the sector.”
Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said: “At consultation, we heard from sector stakeholders that their ability to respond to the climate and nature emergencies was limited, with leadership and access to specialist knowledge being a cause for concern.
“Judith’s significant experience and networks in the arts sector will be especially valuable and I am confident that the whole of the culture sector will benefit from her expertise. I look forward to hearing about the impacts this role will achieve.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.