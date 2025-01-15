An Aberystwyth man has been remanded in custody by magistrates ahead of sentencing after pleading guilty to being in possession of swords and a knuckle duster.
Karl Festa, of 6 Pantyderi, Llanbadarn Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 13 January.
The 38-year-old had initially denied three counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon at his home address on 5 January, including two swords and a knuckle duster.
Festa changed his plea to guilty on all three counts.
A separate charge of stalking a woman was dismissed.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Festa was remanded in custody and is next due to appear for sentencing at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 3 February.