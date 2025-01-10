An Aberystwyth man has been remanded in custody charged with being concerned in the supply of both cocaine and cannabis.
Sam James, of Panorama, Queens Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 January.
The 32-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis in Aberystwyth between 27 November and 7 January.
He is also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Aberystwyth between 27 November and 1 January.
James is also charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Cody Asling between 1 and 30 December.
James is due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 10 February.
He was remanded in custody until that date.