An Aberystwyth man who appeared in court to deny charges of being in possession of swords and a knuckle duster and stalking a woman has been held in custody by magistrates.
Karl Festa, of 6 Pantyderi, Llanbadarn Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 January.
The 38-year-old is charged with three counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon at his home address on 5 January, including two swords and a knuckle duster.
Festa is also accused of the stalking involving serious alarm or distress of a woman on the same day.
Festa was remanded in custody on the charges by magistrates and is next due to appear for a hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.