Learners across Mid Wales are gaining first-hand insight into local career opportunities through the new Careers Connections pilot, a partnership between the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) and Careers Wales.
The employer-led initiative connects Mid Wales businesses directly with schools, helping young people better understand the range of careers available in the region through practical, hands-on activities that reflect real-world roles and skills.
One of the sessions was held on 3 February at Ysgol Penglais in Aberystwyth, where learners met with local employers and took part in interactive activities designed to showcase the skills, roles and opportunities available across key sectors in the region.
The session provided pupils with valuable insight into the variety of career pathways available locally and helped strengthen connections between schools and employers.
Emma Thomas, RSP Chair said: “The Careers Connections pilot forms part of the Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership’s wider work to strengthen links between education and employers and support the development of a skilled local workforce.
Feedback from the first sessions have highlighted strong engagement from learners, teachers and businesses alike.”
Emma-Jane Williams, business engagement adviser at Careers Wales, said: “Meaningful employer engagement is vital in helping young people make informed decisions about their future.
“Giving young people the opportunity to meet employers and take part in hands-on activities helps bring careers to life in a way that is relatable and inspiring. Building on Careers Wales’ existing employer engagement offer to schools, initiatives like Careers Connections play an important role in helping learners understand the opportunities available to them locally and the skills they may need in the future.”
Further Careers Connections visits are scheduled over the coming months, including sessions at Ysgol Calon Cymru, Ysgol Bro Teifi and Ysgol Llanfyllin, as the pilot continues to expand across Mid Wales.
