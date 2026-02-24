Aberystwyth-based publisher Honno will celebrate International Women’s Day with the launch of Hearth Food.
Edited by Faaeza Jasdanwalla-Williams and Rebecca Parfitt, this rich, moving anthology of essays and personal recipes explores the emotional ties between food, family and belonging.
Everybody has a story, a recipe, a memory - good or bad - that involves a meal with family, and this anthology contains contributions from 14 women living in Wales, each reflecting on that bond with honesty and heart.
Drawing together voices from across cultures and experiences, Hearth Food reflects what it means to be able to cook and enjoy the food of your home, and the comfort and joy it can bring.
Inspired by Many Roads (Honno, 2024), an anthology of stories from immigrant, migrant and refugee women living in Wales also edited by Faaeza, this collection brings a sharper focus to the role of food in our lives.
From stories of displacement to relocation, fleeing, or arriving at leisure, the anthology offers an illuminating insight into the many ways food carries memory and identity.
Alongside deeply personal essays, the book features a diverse range of recipes such as Tarten Llus, Staffordshire oatcakes, Zimbabwean lamb chops with a Welsh twist, Moroccan Keftas and Filhoses.
Together, they form a round-the-world taster menu with bite, rooted in lived experience and personal history.
With warmth, candidness and emotional depth, contributors invite readers into their story as though you, too, are part of each memory, sitting down at the table. Hearth Food will launch at Arabic Flavour, Aberystwyth in a special event to mark International Women’s Day, from 1pm-3pm on 8 March.
For free tickets to the launch, which includes a relaxed discussion, audience questions, and a chance to enjoy a selection of light snacks prepared by Ghofran Hamza, owner of Arabic Flavour and contributor to Hearth Food, visit: https://shorturl.at/EAs3P
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.