An Aberystwyth man has been held in custody charged with affray and threatening people with a knife.
David Lloyd, of 55 Cambrian Street, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.
The 32-year-old is charged with affray in Aberystwyth on 12 April.
He is also charged with two counts of threatening a person with a knife.
He is accused of threatening both Jack Rick and Lauren Taylor with a knife on 12 April on Cambrian Street in Aberystwyth.
No pleas were entered by Lloyd at the hearing to any of the three charges.
Lloyd is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 16 May.
Magistrates remanded Lloyd in custody until that hearing date.