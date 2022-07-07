Aberystwyth man jailed after breaching order
Friday 8th July 2022 5:30 am
AN ABERYSTWYTH man has been returned to prison after admitting failing to attend probation and breaching a restraining order.
Sam James, of 20 Bridge Street, admitted missing an appointment with probation on 17 June following his release from prison, when he appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 29 June.
James, 29, admitted breaching a restraining order at an earlier hearing in Llanelli.
He was sentenced to 14 days in jail.
