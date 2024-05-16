An Aberystwyth man has been jailed for eight weeks for breaching a domestic violence protection order.
Jason Wayne Pearce, of Top Flat, 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.
The 47-year-old admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 25 April by entering a home in Newcastle Emlyn on 12 May.
Magistrates jailed Pearce for eight weeks saying the offence was “so serious” as he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”