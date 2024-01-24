An Aberystwyth man who used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a man in Bow Street in a “nasty” and “unprovoked” incident has been jailed by magistrates for eight weeks.
Mark Roberts, now of no fixed abode, had pleaded not guilty at a hearing last year to using threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence towards Gary Taverner at Afallen Deg in Bow Street on 23 January 2023.
The 59-year-old was found guilty of the offence following a trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court at the end of last year.
Roberts appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates for sentencing on 18 January where the court heard that “only a custodial sentence can be justified” for Roberts for the offence.
Magistrates said that Roberts undertook “an unprovoked attack of a serious nature” on the day, and “has a flagrant disregard for court orders, for people and their property.”
The court heard it was a “nasty unprovoked incident” and that Roberts had shown “repeated unwillingness to comply with probation.”
Magistrates sentenced Roberts to eight weeks in jail.
Roberts was also made the subject of a one year restraining order upon conviction.
He must also pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.