An Aberystwyth man has been jailed after admitting harassing a man in Llanon.
Dale Gunn, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
The 32-year-old had initially pleaded not guilty to harassing Geraint Bungay in Llanon between 19 and 24 May last year by going to his house and ‘making demands for money’ but changed his plea to guilty ahead of trial at the hearing.
Magistrates jailed Gunn – who is already serving a prison sentence – for eight weeks.
Magistrates said Gunn showed a “persistent disregard to people” and that “only a custodial sentence can be justified.”
He was also made the subject of a restraining order.
Gunn must also pay £200 costs.
