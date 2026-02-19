A Penparcau woman has been fined after pleading guilty to stealing £1,500 worth of clothes from an Aberystwyth shop and two drug possession charges.
Emma Honey, of 68 Maesheli, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to stealing clothes worth £1,500.78 from the Mountain Warehouse store in Aberystwyth between 1 and 20 December last year.
Honey also pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of pregabalin and cannabis at her home address on 19 December.
Magistrates fined Honey £80, and handed her a community order to include rehabilitation.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
