On Thursday 5 March at 6pm Arad Goch in Aberystwyth is showing the award-winning David Attenborough film, Ocean.
The film will be followed by a panel of inspiring locals working to protect our waterways, including Ceredigion MP Ben Lake, Ocean Literacy Coordinator for Wales Reece Halstead, Marine Evidence Lead for NRW Jenny Oates, Maddy De Marchis from UK Youth for Nature, international ocean negotiator Joe Wilkins, and Green Party candidate Amy Nicholass.
The event hosted by Parents for Future Ceredigion aims to “highlight some of the amazing work across Wales to protect our rivers, coast and sea”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.