An Aberystwyth man and woman have appeared in court jointly charged with conspiring to supply cannabis in Aberystwyth.
Claire Lloyd, of Flat B, 3 Y Gorlan, Thespian Street, and Lee Southan, of 3 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
Lloyd, 35, and 39-year-old Southan are both charged with conspiring to supply cannabis in Aberystwyth between 7 March and 12 April 2023.
They are both each charged with possession of a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply at Aberystwyth Railway Station on 11 April 2023.
Lloyd and Southan are next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 17 April.
They were each remanded on unconditional bail until that date.