A ‘reckless’ Aberystwyth man who damaged a woman’s car while the subject of a community order for other offences has been jailed by magistrates.
Shea Hollywell, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 30 January.
The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of the rear wiper blade of a car belonging to Miriam Simkova in Aberystwyth on 18 July last year.
Hollywell also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail for a previous planned court hearing on 24 January.
Magistrates, sentencing Hollywell to a total of 11 weeks in prison, said that the offences are “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.”
Magistrates said the latest offences are “aggravated by Hollywell’s record of like offending”, Hollywell’s “recklessness”, and that the “offence was committed during the period of a community order.”
That court also heard the incident caused distress to the victim.
Hollywell was also ordered to pay £144 in compensation.