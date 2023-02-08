AN ABERYSTWYTH thief who was sentenced last year for stealing from a hotel has had his community order changed after magistrates were told that completing his unpaid work was “untenable” because he was “dependent on alcohol.”
Lee Anderson Warnes, of The Albion, 6 St James Square, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 February.
The hearing heard that the 25-year-old wanted to change the terms of his community order imposed in October last year after he pleaded guilty to stealing bank cards, purses, a black shoulder bag, a driving licence, reading glasses, a tobacco pouch, a Blackberry mobile phone and a number of other items from the Marine Hotel in Aberystwyth on 11 June last year.
Magistrates replaced the unpaid work in the order with a four week curfew and nine months of alcohol dependency treatment.