An Aberystwyth woman has been fined after admitting breaching a supervision order after she was released from prison.
Caitanya Rivers, of Morawel Hotel, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.
The 30-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 6 August.
Rivers was fined £80 and must pay £60 costs.
