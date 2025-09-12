An Aberystwyth woman has been fined after admitting breaching a supervision order after she was released from prison.

Caitanya Rivers, of Morawel Hotel, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.

The 30-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 6 August.

Rivers was fined £80 and must pay £60 costs.