Aberystwyth’s Tenovus Choir is busy in rehearsals for a winter season of concerts. The choir are a familiar site around the town, performing at various events throughout the year.
The Tenovus Cancer Care Sing With Us Aberystwyth Choir is made up of members have been affected by cancer.
New members are warmly welcomed, with no auditions an no need to read music required.
Just rock up and sing your cares away!
The choir meets on Mondays at St Paul’s in Aberystwyth at 6.30pm and is one of 16 across Wales, raising money for the cancer charity.
Annemarie Butlin from the choir said: “It is a great way for people to come together and we are a very welcoming group.
“It’s a matter of therapy for a lot of our members.
“My favourite song that we are performing at the moment is Stand By Me by Ben E King, with a special arrangement from Paul Rosswell who is from Only Men Aloud.”
The choir will be performing and raising money at Morrisons in October and will also perform in Llanerchaeron later this year.
