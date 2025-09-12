Tucked away in the rolling hills behind Aberystwyth is a hot house of biodiversity and colour - and unknown to many as a perfect doggy-friendly day out.
The Magic of Life Butterfly House in Cwm Rheidol could be considered a hidden gem - with a flower garden bursting with colour, a heated butterfly house with over 100 species and a fascinating caterpillar house out back, it’s hard not to enjoy a visit.
The dealbreaker for many, however, is finding days out for their four-legged friends.
This butterfly house seems to be the only one around, possibly the only one in the UK that allows dogs into the heated enclosure, meaning furry companions can enjoy the beauty on offer too.
Official Cambrian News-hound Cofi had his debut visit to the centre this summer - his winged friends seemed happy to be acquainted with him as they flew around him, with one even landing on his nose.
Visitors are encouraged to dip their fingers in sugar water pots deposited around the greenhouse so the butterflies will land on their hands.
Butterflies then descend to drink the sweet water, with many becoming so comfortable that you have to remember to return them to a flower before leaving the enclosure.
Opening its doors to visitors in 2002, it raises awareness (and wonder) for the natural world and for local and tropical biodiversity issues.
Open 10-5pm (4pm from November) 14 Feb - 30 Nov annually, full details here - https://www.magicoflife.org/
