An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates for breaching a community order.
Rowena O’Brien, of 4 Penmaesglas Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
The 46-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 August last year by failing to attend a planned probation appointment on 2 December and failing to attend a planned drug key worker session on 11 November.
Magistrates fined O’Brien £100 and she must also pay £60 costs.
The community order will continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.