An Aberystwyth gym has donated 100 gifts to Angharad ward at Bronglais Hospital to spread a little cheer for those spending Christmas there.
Snap Fitness manager Jessica Baker was inspired to share the joy of the season by bringing the community together for the special cause.
With the incredible generosity of members and staff, around 100 gifts were donated and delivered to the children’s Angharad Ward at Bronglais Hospital, helping to spread smiles, comfort, and Christmas cheer to children spending the holidays in hospital.
The managers at Snap Fitness would like to say a huge thank you to all our amazing members for your kindness and generosity this Christmas. Pictured below Jessica Baker and Jeorgia Parry alongside the staff at Angharad Ward
