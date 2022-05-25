Aberystwyth woman fined for stealing squash racket
Sunday 5th June 2022 5:22 am
Fine for stealing squash racket (Pixabay )
AN ABERYSTWYTH woman has been fined after admitting stealing a squash racket.
Deanna Davies, of 14 Queen’s Road, pleaded guilty to stealing the Dunlop Sports Blackstorm graphite racket - worth £41.95 - belonging to Robert Capstick on 28 March in Aberystwyth when she appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 18 May.
Davies, 40, was fined £80 by magistrates.
She must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
Comments