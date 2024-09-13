An Aberystwyth woman caught on camera driving the wrong way down a one way street and colliding with a pedestrian has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to driving without due care and attention.
Jeanette Richards, of 32 Maescrug, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.
On Saturday, 24 August, the 45-year-old was filmed driving an Audi A1 the wrong way down the one way Vulcan Street in Aberystwyth.
An altercation broke out as people warned her she was driving the wrong way near the Ship and Castle pub at around 6.15pm.
Footage of the incident was captured by nearby residents.
Following the incident, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that officers received a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Vulcan Street and that the pedestrian suffered “minor injuries.”
Richards admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention.
The separate charge of failing to comply a traffic sign was withdrawn by the prosecution at the hearing.
Magistrates handed Richards a fine of £69 and endorsed her driving licence with three penalty points.
She must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £28.