An Aberarth man has been handed an alcohol ban by magistrates after assaulting two men in a Lampeter pub.
Barry Phillips, of Isfryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
The court heard that the 50-year-old assaulted Ross McCarthy and Silva Francisco at the Black Lion Royal Hotel on High Street in Lampeter on 13 February this year.
Magistrates handed Phillips a 12 month community order to include 120 days of alcohol abstinence and monitoring as well as up to 26 days of rehabilitation activities.
Phillips must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
