A Beulah man who has inadequate fences to stop his goats from straying onto neighbouring land and roads and also didn’t properly soundproof a building where he kept cockerels has been fined more than £1,000 by magistrates.
Christopher Wise, of Llainweddfa, Betws Ifan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 5 March.
The 39-year-old was charged with failing to comply with a noise abatement notice issued by Ceredigion County Council at his home address on 18 June last year by not ensuring that the noise of his cockerels was contained on his own land between the hours of 11pm and 7am.
He was also charged with an offence of failing to comply with a community protection notice by failing to take reasonable steps to prevent his goats from “straying onto neighbouring residential land and public rights of way” by securing fencing around his property to keep the goats safely in.
Both of the charges were proved in Wise’s absence at an earlier hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
Magistrates, sentencing Wise on 5 March, handed him a Criminal Behaviour Order for two years.
As part of the order Wise must “repair all fencing on the borders of his land at Llainweddfa” by 28 May this year to “ensure his goats do not escape onto private neighbouring land or the highway in future”.
Wise must also “soundproof the buildings containing the cockerels at his land at Llainweddfa” by 28 May this year to “ensure that the cockerel noise is contained to his own land.”
Magistrates also handed Wise a fine of £1,200 for the cockerel noise offence as well as a £150 fine for the goat straying offence.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £250 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £540.