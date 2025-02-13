A Blaenau Ffestiniog woman has been handed a community order by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to racially aggravated harassment.
Michaela Cassidy, of Flat 9, Tai Llanddwyn, Lord Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 30 January.
The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to the racially aggravated harassment of David Walker in Dolgellau on 14 July last year.
Cassidy was handed a 12 month community order to include a curfew and rehabilitation.
She must also pay £50 compensation as well as £85 costs.