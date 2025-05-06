Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor will welcome people to their Community Fun Days in June.
Activities and experiences for all ages, alongside science workshops with Xplore and Sbarduno, will be on offer.
Visit Coleg Menai Bangor campus on 7 June, 11am-2pm and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor Dolgellau CaMDA campus, 14 June, 11am-2pm.
The activities showcase the courses on offer at the college. There will also be stalls and games from local companies and charities.
The free events offer a chance to look around the facilities, meet staff, ask questions and get careers advice.
They are aimed at school children who may be interested in going to college, parents, anyone looking for a job or thinking of starting a new career and families looking for a day out.