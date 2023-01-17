A BORTH Porsche driver has been fined for using an unregulated number plate to read ‘R15H XF.’
Llanelli magistrates heard on 16 January that David Wyn Williams, of Rosskelty, Ffordd y Fulfran, was stopped on North Parade in Aberystwyth in the early hours of 8 July last year in a Porsche Panamera.
The court heard that the “registration mark fixed on the front and rear of the vehicle did not conform with the appropriate regulations in that the letters and digits had been moved around and were displayed like R15H XF plus there was no BS mark or DVLA approved company on the bottom of the number plate.”
Williams, 41, was fined £220 and must pay costs of £90 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £88.