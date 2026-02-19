A Borth man who stalked a woman by sending her a birthday card, delivering a large document addressed to her, attempting to phone her and driving past her house has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Christopher Farmery, of Lerryside, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.
The 40-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to stalking a woman in Borth between 17 September and 15 October last year by continuing to contact her after she explicitly told him contact was unwanted.
He had initially denied the charge.
Farmery was handed a community order to include 135 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation.
He must also pay £400 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.