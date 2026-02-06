Concerns have been raised over sea defences in Borth after waves were filmed crashing over the promenade into the village near the railway station.
A video filmed on Wednesday caught the moment waves broke onto the main road in Borth whilst the weather was fairly calm.
Local county councillor, Hugh Hughes, is calling on Ceredigion council officials to re-profile parts of the beach.
He said: “In the main the latest sea defence in Borth works adequately in protecting properties and the village from the sea.
“Many residents’ express thanks for this sea defence.
“However, over recent years the perceived lack of re-profiling of the shingle bank, specifically in two parts of the defence protecting the village has led to serious concern from locals.
“The two areas in question are opposite Cambrian Terrace and to the South of the Victoria Inn. The volume of shingle that was there when the defence was first bulit has dramatically reduced.
“Despite repeated requests to the council for re-profiling I have been informed that the matter is being reviewed regularly and that the need for re-profiling is not yet needed.
“Events of the past few weeks tend to suggest otherwise.
“Another significant concern I have that, has been raised with council, in the failure of the defence near to Ynyslas with extensive holes in the old wooden sea defence.
“I fear that this will lead to significant damage to the flora and fauna contained within parts of our Site of Special Scientific Interest.
“The upcoming consultation by NRW looking at Borth to Ynyshir Coastal Adaptation Project may assist.
“I just hope it will not be too late. I understand the difficulty Ceredigion has with an extensive length of shoreline within the county to protect.
“However, when the sea overtops on a fine day with an offshore breeze, I think it is time to be concerned.
“I dread to think what would have happened this week if there had been a strong South Westerly behind the tide.
“I hope the council will urgently look at the need for re-profiling in the areas identified (the need for regular re-profiling was identified when the defence was built) and help to rebuild confidence in our defences.
“Local residents can be assured that I have raised these matters many times with Ceredigion officers.”
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “The Council is aware of the issues that have been raised by the community and are closely monitoring and logging any incidents of wave overtopping along the coastal frontage.
“The council is working with consultants to ascertain whether the frequency and severity of recent events over past 2 years provide sufficient evidence to support engineering interventions or whether localised beach maintenance will be sufficient to provide the designed level of flood risk protection.
“Contractors are due to undertake some localised repair work to the flood defences along the frontage to the golf links as part of the annual coastal maintenance programme in the coming weeks.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.