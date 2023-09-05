A Bow Street motorist who was disqualified after seriously injuring two passengers whilst ‘showing off’ has failed in his attempt to have his ban reduced.
Jac Keegan-Jones, aged 22, of Tregerddan, was sentenced to 14 months in a youth offenders institution and banned from driving in 2021 for two-and-a-half years.
Keegan-Jones was speeding along the Borth to Ynyslas road in September 2019 when he aquaplaned, hit an embankment and overturned.
The collision left two female friends in the car with life-changing injuries.
Keegan-Jones returned to Swansea Crown Court this week in an attempt to reduce his driving ban.
The court heard how he had only served a quarter of his 14 month sentence, around three and a half months in custody, which Judge Walters said people may be surprised to learn.
The original sentencing hearing heard that on the night of September 20, 2019, Keegan-Jones was driving his cousin and two female friends from Borth to Ynyslas, when he hit standing water on the road.
One of the female passengers described how Keegan-Jones had been "showing off" and driving at speed with one hand on the wheel "like a boy racer". Appeals for him to slow down were ignored.
As the Vauxhall passed Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club it hit a pool of standing water in the carriageway and aquaplaned into the embankment on the opposite side the side of the road before flipping over and crashing upside-down on the roadside golf course.
The court heard crash examiners could not determine the speed of the vehicle at the time of the incident but concluded it was "likely to be considerably in excess of 30mph".
One of the female passengers was thrown from the rear of the car during smash, and the other had to be cut out by attending paramedics.
Keegan-Jones also had to be cut free by rescuers. One of the females suffered severe bruising and swelling to her face and a fractured jaw while the other female passenger suffered serious fractures to her back and her leg and had to spend 10 days in the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff before another three weeks of rehabilitation in Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
Judge Walters told Keegan-Jones at this week’s hearing that the minimum period for disqualification for the offence of causing serious injury by dangerous driving was one of two years, and he did not have the statutory power to deal with what was effectively an application for the early return of the licence.
The judge told the defendant he would just have to sit out his period of disqualification.