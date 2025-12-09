A Llangwyryfon man has been held in custody charged with assaults and threatening to burn down a house.
Andrew Scott, of 6 Dolwyre, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 8 December.
The 31-year-old is charged with twice assaulting a woman in Llechryd between 1 and 31 October and on 5 December.
Scott is also charged with threatening the woman with a knife on 5 December, as well as threatening to burn down the house in Llechryd on the same day.
Scott is also accused of damaging walls and a kitchen drawer at the Llechryd property between 1 January and 5 December.
Scott is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on 9 January.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
