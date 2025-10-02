A Bow Street man has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Crown Court later this month after pleading guilty to possession of amphetamine with intent to supply.
Robert Daniel Thomas, of 4 Maes Afallen, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 1 October.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of 2.74 kilograms of Amphetamine with intent to supply in Bow Street on 30 August this year.
The case followed Dyfed-Powys Police officers executing a drugs warrant in Bow Street and finding amphetamine with a street value of up to £25,000.
Thomas is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 22 October.
He was remanded in custody until the sentencing date due to the “nature and seriousness” of the offence.
