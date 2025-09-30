Two Aberystwyth men have been jailed after they attacked a man in a pub toilet ‘for no reason’.
Ellis McGuinness, 30 of Bridge Street and David Lloyd, 33, of Cambrian Street, who between them have more than 100 previous offences, left a man bruised and bleeding after attacking him in the toilets of the Academy on 19 February this year.
Swansea Crown Court also heard that whilst on bail, Lloyd armed himself with a knife and threatened a family coming home from a christening on Aberystwyth seafront.
Helen Randall, prosecuting, told the court that the victim in the Academy assault was in a cubicle when he could hear people arguing outside.
The next thing he knew, McGuinness and Lloyd, who he did not know, entered the cubicle, punching him multiple times, leaving him battered, bruised and bleeding, and bent over the toilet.
McGuinness ran off and was subsequently identified and arrested on 5 April. After being interviewed both defendants were released on bail.
Reading an impact statement, Ms Randall told the court the victim was struggling to deal with what happened and had been left feeling anxious and suffering with low moods and difficulty sleeping. He said the incident and its aftermath had impacted his studies.
The court was also told that on 12 April, and while still on bail, Lloyd armed himself with a knife and confronted a family group which was walking home after a christening.
The court heard the defendant "charged" at the family near the town's Premier Inn hotel and made threats while brandishing the weapon at them.
Police were called and Lloyd retreated into a nearby property, later emerging and becoming "disruptive" and telling officers: "My dog could take your dog".
The court heard the family would later say the incident had "ruined" what should have been a special day.
Appearing for sentencing after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, the court was told that McGuinness had 35 previous convictions for 55 offences.
Lloyd had previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and making threats with a bladed and had 33 previous convictions for 59 offences, including offences of violence.
Jon Tarrant, for McGuinness, said in a letter submitted to the court the defendant accepted his life had "spiralled out of control", and he said his client offered his remorse and apologies for what had been "a very stupid alcohol-induced episode".
Emily Bennett, for Lloyd, said in his letter to the court her client "makes no excuses for his unacceptable behaviour". She said after a "troubled upbringing" the defendant had fallen in with the "wrong crowd", and she said alcohol was clearly a issue in his life which needed to be addressed.
Judge Catherine Richards said "for no reason" the defendants had launched a "cowardly and mindless" attack on their victim while intoxicated.
McGuinness was sentenced to 20 months in prison and Lloyd to 44 months.
The defendants will serve no more than half the sentences in custody before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.
