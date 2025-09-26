Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has announced Ifan Charles as his preferred candidate for the role of the new Chief Constable.
Following the interview process which took place over three days at Police Headquarters, Mr Llywelyn said: “I am pleased to announce Temporary Chief Constable Ifan Charles as my preferred candidate for the role of our Chief Constable at Dyfed-Powys Police.
“From the outset, it was vital to select a Chief Officer with the vision, determination, and resilience needed to lead our Police Service.
“Ifan performed exceptionally throughout the assessment process, demonstrating strong leadership and a deep understanding of policing.”
Mr Llywelyn’s decision will now be considered by the Police and Crime Panel at a confirmation hearing on 7 October.
