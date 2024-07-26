A Bow Street man will stand trial later this year charged with racially aggravated harassment and making a threatening phone call.
Aiden Swift, of 38 Maes Afallen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
The 27-year-old denied racially aggravated harassment of Rebecca Bolderston in Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth on 22 January last year.
He also denied making a threatening phone call to Mary Gittings on the same day.
Swift will stand trial on 3 October at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court.