Irie’s Rum Bar in Aberystwyth is set to revamp its open mic night next month with its first featured poet.

The Spoken Word/ Open Mic Night has been a regular event of the bar for three years, run by writer and rum connoisseur Gareth James.

This July, Gareth is taking the night up a notch with his first guest poet, Eric Ngalle Charles.

The celebrated Cameroonian writer, known for his distinct theatrical voice, will be sharing his poetry with the crowd on Thursday, 10 July from 7pm.

Eric is named as one of Jackie Kay’s best British BAME writers, having published an autobiography in 2019, an anthology in 2020 and a poetry collection, Homelands, in 2022.

The event is supported by Literature Wales.