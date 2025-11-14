A Caerwedros man has been banned from the road for more than three years by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drink driving.
John Leonard, of Brodawel, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 November.
The court heard that the 65-year-old was stopped while driving at Cross Inn, New Quay on 27 October this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Leonard had 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Leonard from driving for 38 months and handed him a fine of £134.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £54.
