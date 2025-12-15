An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates after breaching a domestic violence protection order just two days after it was imposed.
Esme Jade Rouse, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 12 December.
The 32-year-old admitted a charge of breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 9 December in Aberystwyth on 11 December.
Magistrates fined her £50.
She must also pay £284 costs.
