An Aberystwyth woman has been fined by magistrates after breaching a domestic violence protection order just two days after it was imposed.

Esme Jade Rouse, of 44 Bridge Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 12 December.

The 32-year-old admitted a charge of breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 9 December in Aberystwyth on 11 December.

Magistrates fined her £50.

She must also pay £284 costs.